Fresh off their steamy sex confession, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick revealed the first time they said, “I love you” to each other.

“We hadn’t been hanging out very long … but it was long enough to know how we felt,” Kaitlyn, 33, began on the Friday, April 12, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, before Jason, 30, pointed out that their respective experiences on the Bachelor franchise may have expedited their feelings.

“I think for most people’s time scale, maybe it’s pretty quick,” he admitted. “When you do go on The Bachelor, because you go through this period of no phone, no TV, no Internet, no music, no anything, it really gives yourself an understanding and time to really just self-reflect. You learn what you’ve really done wrong in relationships and where you could be better.”

Kaitlyn then revealed that Jason dropped the L-bomb while the pair were playing Monopoly.

“We were at Jason’s apartment and I knew we both felt it, like I knew we both wanted to say the ‘I love you’s,'” the former Bachelorette explained. “I think you wanted to have some sort of plan, like a special way of saying it, which is so stinking cute. … [But] you were looking at me and I was like, ‘What?’ and then you said, ‘I want to say something, I was going to say it in a different way or a different time, but we don’t hold back and I don’t want to hold back what I feel with you and I just love you.’”

After Kaitlyn let out a few squeals, Jason added that she “nailed it.”

“I had an idea of the manner in which I wanted to deliver it,” the season 14 Bachelorette contestant said. “One of the things about our relationship is we’ve always been extremely, extremely open in our communication. If we have the slightest issue — good, bad or ugly — we don’t hold things back and we don’t filter things.”

The former dance instructor added that the moment was “romantic because it was raw and real.”

“When you get down on one knee, then you can do it properly,” Kaitlyn gushed. “But when you need to tell me you love me, you can just shout it from the rooftops.”

After weeks of fan speculation, Kaitlyn and Jason confirmed their relationship in January. The twosome got together following her split from fiancé Shawn Booth, whom she got engaged to on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

