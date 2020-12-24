A not so Merry Christmas. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have both tested positive for coronavirus after having a friend over.

“Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote via Instagram on December 24, posting a photo of her and Tartick, 34, looking sad. “Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day.”

Bristowe continued, “Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us. Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!”

The Canada native and her boyfriend are only the latest celebrities to test positive for the novel coronavirus, which has taken the lives of more than 300,000 people nationwide.

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who formed a friendship with Bristowe during season 29 of the ABC reality series, shared her diagnosis via social media earlier this month.

“I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” she captioned an Instagram Video on December 10. “I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

Inaba later shared that she’s feeling better, but hasn’t yet returned to work.

