Carrie Ann Inaba tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, December 10, resulting her absence from The Talk.

“As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today,” cohost Sheryl Underwood said to kick off Thursday’s episode. “She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 52, confirmed her positive diagnosis on her Instagram account, sharing a series of videos of herself recovering at home.

“Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” she captioned the post. “I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me.”

In one of the videos, Inaba said that she has a “fever and bad cough and lots of aches and pains.”

The In Living Color alum explained that despite having “strict protocols in place” at work, she contracted the virus, and reminded everyone to “stay vigilant” and keep their guard up.

“This is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season,” the Hawaii native wrote alongside the clips. “Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

During The Talk’s Thursday episode, Underwood, 57, noted that “out of an abundance of caution,” cohost Sharon Osbourne was shooting from her home for the day “even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.”

The British TV personality, 68, revealed that she is “doing good, my darling” before sending all her “love and prayers to Carrie Ann.”

Fellow cohost Eve also wished Inaba a quick recovery, saying, “I’m just happy that everyone is OK. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be. And [I’m] sending her so much good energy and so much good love.”

Underwood added: “We love you girl!”

Inaba’s health scare came less than a month after season 29 of DWTS wrapped, in which she was a judge on once again. The TV personality made headlines this season for her tough judging style, specifically toward Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev, who won the mirrorball trophy.

The Russian dancer, who dated Inaba from 2006 to 2009, denied that the judge had a “personal agenda,” telling Us Weekly exclusively in November, “I don’t think my previous relationship has anything to do with it.”

Inaba, for her part, told Us that “I love Artem, I respect him. I’m a huge fan. There’s nothing but love.”