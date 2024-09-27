Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick had a near-brush on the carpet for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The Bachelorette alums and exes were captured on camera by E! News just yards away from each other on Thursday, September 26; Tartick seemingly oblivious of Bristowe’s presence, but Bristowe appearing to cast a glance in his direction.

Bristowe, 39, was dressed to impress in a two-piece sheer gray skirt and top set studded with mirrored squares as she beamed for the cameras. Tartick, 35, for his part, was garbed casually in black jeans and a burgundy blazer and appeared deep in conversation with an acquaintance.

“Honestly, I actually don’t find it weird,” Bristowe told E! News on the carpet, when asked about spotting her ex at such close quarters. “A year ago, I would have, but like, it’s been a minute, and at this point in my life I’m just like, I want everybody to be happy.”

“I’m in a good place, and I’m just like, yeah. I waved. It’s all good,” she added. “I feel like other people care more than I do. This isn’t the first time we’ve been in the same room. So it’s really not weird. Maybe like six months ago my heart would have been in my butt. But it’s like, it’s chillin’.”

The Bachelor Nation personalities began dating in January 2019, two months after Bristowe and Shawn Booth ended their three-year engagement. Following Tartick popping the big question in May 2021, Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight that the proposal was “everything I could’ve asked for.”

In 2023, the pair decided to call it quits. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram post in August of that year. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The two noted that they would share custody of their pets at the time: “Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they explained.

However, Bristowe said during the September 19, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that the two now would no longer be sharing the dogs’ care. “What I realized in sharing custody with the dogs is that they get very scared and very uncomfortable and very anxious not knowing where they’re going and when they’re coming back. This is not personal to anybody [and] it happens when they’re in one house and when they’re in my house,” she said.

Tartick is still allowed to visit the pets. “I’m doing what’s best for the dogs,” Bristowe explained. “[Jason] is more than welcome to see them if he is in town for the weekend or wants to take them for a walk. I would never keep them from anyone.”