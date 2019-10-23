



True love! Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Birstowe recalled her first encounter with boyfriend Jason Tartick in a sweet Instagram tribute on Wednesday, October 23.

Bristowe, 34, marked the anniversary of the couple’s first-ever meeting with what she warned was an “emotional” post. The Canadian-born star said she was gearing up to record an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast with Tartick, 30, and her pal Olivia Caridi in October of last year, but she “almost canceled” after “bawling my eyes out in an Uber, going through some crap.” The Buffalo native nearly canceled as well because he was suffering from an eye infection.

“I was crying on FaceTime to my dad when he came in. We had never met, but he hugged me, and told me he had just cried too at a charity event he came from,” she wrote on Tuesday. “He looked at me and said, ‘let’s have a soft Tuesday together.’”

Though the former dancer revealed she asked Caridi to join the taping to help lift her spirits, she argued that Tartick’s “energy,” within two seconds of their time together, was “electric.” She added that one “can’t help but be in a good mood” with him around.

“My day had changed. I didn’t know what was going to happen,” she continued. “I thought of Jason as a friend, and wanted him to be the Bachelor. He actually helped me through a hard time. I just wanted him to be happy.”

Bristowe noted that their bond transitioned from “what felt like a goofy friendship” into becoming “a beautiful love story.” In closing, she thanked her beau for joining her show that day. She also called him her “lobster,” which is a reference to Friends character Phoebe Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) theory on soulmates.

Bristowe and Tartick began dating in January 2019. They currently live together and share a dog, a Golden Retriever named Ramen.

Two months before her whirlwind romance with the banker began, the Dew Edit designer had confirmed that she and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, had called off their engagement. The former couple met on The Bachelorette’s 11th season in 2015, where they got engaged by the show’s end.

In November 2018, Bristowe and Booth, 32, announced their separation after three years together in a joint statement to Us Weekly. The exes said they “have both evolved as people,” but were “very much committed to remaining friends.”