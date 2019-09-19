



Doting dog mama! Kaitlyn Bristowe shared an adorable photo with her and boyfriend Jason Tartick’s Golden Retriever, Ramen, on Instagram on Thursday, September 19, and penned a heartfelt message about what the animal means to her.

“He’s a rescue but to be honest, he has saved me,” the former Bachelorette, 34, captioned the snap that shows her snuggling in bed with the pup. “Definitely helps with my anxiety. Such a calm, funny, loving, sweet soul who loves to cuddle.”

Tartick gushed underneath the pic: “He really is just the best.”

Bristowe and Tartick adopted the dog in June after he was found on the street “in Korea with broken bones.” The couple, who started dating in January, announced his arrival in two Instagram posts at the time.

“MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino. But my mom and dad call me Noods,” the Dew designer wrote alongside a series of pics. “I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones. I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs.”

The banker shared a similar message of excitement.

“A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam,” he wrote on Instagram. “This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt, @ramenthegoldennoodle . Ramen was abandoned and found roaming the streets of South Korea with a broken pelvis from being kicked. Kaitlyn found Ramen through an incredible organization @bunnysbuddies founded by Amanda, when they were fundraising for Ramen’s surgery. We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves…all under the same roof!”

The two later shared their journey of welcoming the canine into their home after he was transported via plane to Nashville where they reside. Ever since that emotional day, Bristowe and Tartick have documented fun outings with Ramen as well as casual nights at home on the couch with their four-legged friend.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!