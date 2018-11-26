Wise words. Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram on Sunday, November 25, to share a cryptic quote about love just weeks after splitting from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

“I hope you find the kind of love that makes you a softer person. The kind of love that makes you want to be a better man or woman, the kind of love that believes in you and supports you, that stands by your side,” the 33-year-old former Bachelorette began in the lengthy message written by Thought Catalog’s Bianca Sparacino.

“I hope you find someone who quickly becomes your favourite thing — someone who makes the fall less fearful, someone you can’t help but choose every single day,” the post continued. “I hope you find someone who shows you just how deeply you can feel, just how deeply you can love. I hope you find something real, because nothing is more beautiful than loving someone who loves you back. Nothing is more beautiful than loving someone who builds you a home in their heart.”

The Dew designer — who opened up about her split from the fitness guru, 31, last week — added a second post to her Stories with the same sentiment.

“I hope you find acceptance The kind that rings through your bones, the kind that quiets the voice inside of you that tells you that you are not good enough, or that you are falling behind,” the quote read. “I hope you forgive yourself for the mistakes you have made, for the past you keep alive inside of you. I hope you learn to let go — of the things you had to do in order to heal, or to grow, or to survive.”

The message concluded with an important self reminder for going through tough times: “You are doing your best. You are human. Please don’t ever forget that.”

Us Weekly confirmed on November 2 that Bristowe and Booth had called off their engagement after three years together.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast revealed during an episode of her show that the pair realized there were some “important fundamental values that weren’t lining up.”

Booth, for his part, broke his silence on their breakup a little more than a week after their split. “I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” he wrote in an Instagram post on November 12. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

