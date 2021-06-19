A birthday girl with a big heart. Kaitlyn Bristowe turned 36 on Saturday, June 19, but she revealed that she wants to use the big day, which is also Juneteenth, to focus on equality.

“Birthdays always make me reflect on the past year — where I’m at, what I’ve done, what I haven’t done. I sort of used to dread that part of my birthday, but now I think it’s my favorite,” the former Bachelorette explained Saturday via Instagram.

With age, the Dancing With the Stars winner has found herself more at peace with the idea that she’ll always be learning. Over the past year, she revealed that she has learned about her privilege.

“I used to be self-conscious to not know the right thing to say or have all the knowledge I knew I ‘should’ have,” Bristowe wrote. “I thought I was being ‘kind’ by not butting in where I didn’t think I had a place, but in reality it was keeping me from recognizing what was going on in the world around me. I’m definitely proud of myself for realizing some personal goals in this past year, but I think what’s way more important is realizing the privileges I’ve had in my life that have allowed me to get to where I am today. Of course I’ve worked hard, but the inequities in our society have benefited me over others. And that, of course, is BS.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host explained that her birthday is on Juneteenth, the federal holiday that celebrates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Black people in Galveston, Texas.

“June 19th is not my day,” Bristowe declared. “Yes, I will celebrate my birthday and my accomplishments this past year, but today is a day to commemorate the end of slavery. I’m committed to continue to learn and to continue for a just future for every single person.”

The reality TV star, who is engaged to Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, launched a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union to “continue to do incredible and imperative work in our communities and fight for equality for all.”

The birthday campaign comes after the Canadian clapped back at trolls commenting on her looks. On Thursday, June 17, on Twitter user said they couldn’t figure out why she looked different, and Bristowe made it very clear.

“[Six] years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour,” she replied. “Oh and I put on some weight.”

Not long after, another critic noted Bristowe’s “busted” appearance. “So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus,” the Bachelorette season 17 cohost added.