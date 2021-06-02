This former Bachelorette has baby fever! Prior to Jason Tartick’s proposal, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke multiple times about her family plans with the banker.

The Bachelor Nation members started dating in January 2019, two months after the Canada native’s split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth. In September 2020, Tartick told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that they were “100 percent” on the same page about having children.

“We want two kids,” the Washington native said during an “Almost Famous” podcast episode. “Over quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], we actually have one of our kids’ names picked out already. Completely normal, right?”

He added at the time: “If that next chapter is — will be — us having kids, she’s just going to be the most badass mother ever. Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate.”

Living with the “Off the Vine” podcast host has been “awesome,” he went on to say. “It’s been everything I could imagine. I think our relationship has grown to such a next level. The dogs are awesome. We have this amazing little family, and it’s just such a blessing. I love my life. I love her.”

While the first few weeks hanging at home amid the COVID-19 spread were “kind of tough,” he explained, “You’re with each other. It’s 24/7. I think it was like a rollercoaster that started down. The first few weeks, I think it was tough for us in quarantine. But what was nice is that it accelerated life. The conversations we had in that first three weeks in quarantine were probably conversations we would have had over four months.”

In May 2021, Tartick proposed to Bristowe, which she told Entertainment Tonight was “everything [she] could have asked for.”

The former spin class instructor gushed, “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out. … I was trying to be present, but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast.’ I was like, ‘This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'”

