Fresh focus. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick shared their New Year’s resolutions exclusively with Us Weekly.

The banker, 32, plans to work on his “mental” health, he said on Thursday, December 31, explaining, “I think we always think New Year’s Eve [is] physical, like, what kind of weight are we doing? How are we working out? What’s our body fat? And for me, I think, I really want to focus on the mental health. When you’ve got your health, you’ve got it all.”

As for the former Bachelorette, 35, her goals are “both mental and physical” in 2021. The Canada native told Us, “I want to feel strong to have a baby.”

‘While the coronavirus pandemic has “cramped [her] style” in terms of working out, Bristowe said, “I want to go into the new year with a healthy mindset. 2020 has taught us to pivot and to overcome a lot and to just have a good perspective on things. … So I think a New Year’s resolution for me would just be really mentally and physically working on myself to feel strong, to overcome anything that comes my way in 2021.”

The Bachelor alum had the same intentions while preparing to compete on Dancing With the Stars in September 2020. Bristowe won the 29th season with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev but she hasn’t been in touch with the Russia native, 38, since their November 2020 success.

“I could tell he was just exhausted every day and wanted to just be a dad [to his and Nikki Bella’s son, Matteo],” the “Of the Vine” on PodcastOne host told Us on Thursday. “I think ever since we’ve been done, he’s kind of like, ‘OK, I can finally just be a full hands-on dad now.’ I think that’s what he’s been doing, but I’m sure we will chat. I’m just happy for him that he gets to be home with his family now.”

The DWTS pro’s 4-month-old has “definitely” given Bristowe baby fever, she previously told Us exclusively. “I’m like, ‘OK let’s just win this mirrorball so I can go have babies,’” the former reality star gushed in September.

Bristowe revealed on Christmas Eve that she and Tartick had tested positive for COVID-19, which had her “spiraling.” She explained via Instagram: “I’m scared. I’m upset and I’m frustrated. … I’m doing all these what ifs and I’m spiraling, and I feel really, really anxious today. I hate when things are unpredictable, and COVID is definitely unpredictable.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper