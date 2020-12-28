Not such a happy holiday. Kaitlyn Bristowe lost her smell and taste days after revealing she and boyfriend Jason Tartick had both tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’m scared. I’m upset and I’m frustrated,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 28, sharing that some friends have reached out to let her know it’s OK to feel that way. “I’ve been trying really hard to do the whole perspective thing, but a few of my friends have been like, ‘Kaitlyn, it’s OK to be scared and to be upset and to be frustrated at this,’ and so today, I’m just allowing myself to be bummed out.”

On Sunday, December 27, the “Off The Vine” podcast host shared via Instagram that she had lost her sense of taste and smell and feels like she has a really bad cold. That said, she’s tried to stay positive — but it isn’t easy.

“I feel a little bit depressed and, like, super anxious and scared,” the reality star said on Monday. “I’m worried if, like, what if my smell and taste never come back? Then I get scared, like, what if tomorrow, I wake up, and I can’t breathe? What if the next day, I’m, like, not OK? I’m doing all these what ifs and I’m spiraling, and I feel really, really anxious today. I hate when things are unpredictable, and COVID is definitely unpredictable.”

On Christmas Eve, the Dancing With the Stars winner posted via social media that she and Tartick, 32, thought they were being careful but were ultimately exposed.

“Covid is bigger than us. Today, we are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now,” the Bachelor alum wrote at the time. “We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!”

On Sunday, Tartick shared a photo of the couple sleeping in bed with their dogs. “It’s incredible how dogs know when their owners are off,” he captioned the Instagram pic. “Big thank you to our caretakers Ramen & Pinot. I think the worst is behind us!”