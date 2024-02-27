Kaitlyn Bristowe is further discussing her recent comments about possibly being asexual.

The Bachelorette alum, 38, made it clear that her sexuality is “not something [for] everybody to laugh at” during the Tuesday, February 27, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast while in conversation with Brandi Cyrus. “I can make fun of my own sexuality, but nobody else can.”

Bristowe previously admitted during the February 6 episode of “Off the Vine” that she initially wondered whether she “was asexual” after splitting from fiancé Jason Tartick last year. Bristowe explained that her sex drive was “gone” after the August 2023 breakup.

“I thought I was asexual. I literally thought I was asexual,” Bristowe told guest Stassi Schroeder after saying that her sex life was “gone” at the end of her past relationship. “I was like, ‘I think at this point I could see myself more with a woman’ — I actually thought that — than a man. I get it. Like, I think women are hot. I could do that.”

Bristowe also rehashed the comments on Tuesday’s episode while talking to Cyrus, offering a similar sentiment.

“I was talking about on a podcast how I felt asexual at one point, and I was … I genuinely was worried about myself. I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got really wacky hormones, I’m not happy in my relationship, I’m on antidepressants,’” Bristowe shared. “Perfect storm to have no sex drive, but what if I am asexual? Because I wasn’t interested in dating someone else, and then I was like, ‘Maybe I want to date a woman.’ I went through all these different thoughts.”

After her initial comments went viral, Nick Viall — who was Bristowe’s runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2015 — appeared to poke fun at the conversation via Instagram. He inadvertently involved Tartick, 35, in the process.

“Little summer throwback on this cold winter Wednesday … a changing of seasons can’t come soon enough,” Tartick captioned a shirtless beach photo with Tyler Cameron posted on February 7. Viall, 43, commented: “Nothing asexual about this.”

While Tartick has stayed tight-lipped about Viall’s comment, Bristowe hit back in her own Instagram caption.

“Aloha to everyone except for people who make fun of my sexuality for likes,” she wrote on February 17 alongside a photo of her in a black bathing suit while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii. “Having a libido expert on the pod soon. DM the podcast page for questions.”