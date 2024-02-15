Kaitlyn Bristowe seemingly responded to Nick Viall poking fun at her comments about feeling “asexual” at the end of a relationship.

“Aloha to everyone except for people who make fun of my sexuality for likes. Having a libido expert on the pod soon. DM the podcast page for questions,” Bristowe, 38, captioned a series of swimsuit photos via Instagram on Thursday, February 15, while enjoying a vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

During a February 6 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, Bristowe admitted her sex drive was “gone” at the end of one of her relationships, with many fans concluding she was speaking about former fiancé Jason Tartick.

“I thought I was asexual. I literally thought I was asexual,” she told guest Stassi Shroeder. “I was like, ‘I think at this point I could see myself more with a woman’ — I actually thought that — than a man. I get it. Like, I think women are hot. I could do that.”

Bristowe, who was also previously engaged to former Bachelorette contestant Shawn Booth, and Tartick, 35 split in summer 2023 after four years together.

Two days after Bristowe’s “asexual” comments made headlines, Viall, 43, left an eyebrow-raising comment on Tartick’s Instagram.

“Little summer throwback on this cold winter Wednesday … a changing of seasons can’t come soon enough,” Tartick captioned a shirtless beach photo with Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, to which Viall responded, “Nothing asexual about this.”

Tartick remained tight-lipped when he was asked about Viall’s comment at Maxim’s Super Bowl 2024 party at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 10.

“Nick’s a friend. I love Nick,” Tartick told Page Six before steering the conversation in a different direction, adding, “I think what Nick is doing with his podcast is unreal and, you know what? I like Nick. Nick’s a good guy.”

Viall has his own history with Bristowe, finishing as the runner-up on season 11 of The Bachelorette when she opted to get engaged to Booth instead.