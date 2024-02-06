Kaitlyn Bristowe candidly discussed her sex life in a conversation with Stassi Schroeder.

During the Tuesday, February 6, episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Schroeder, 35, asked whether the Bachelor Nation member, 38, ever lost her sex drive.

“Yeah, oh, yeah, it was gone,” she replied. “I thought I was asexual. I literally thought I was asexual.”

When Schroeder asked whether this happened to Bristowe during a relationship, she said that it occurred “at the end” of a relationship.

“I was like, ‘I think at this point I could see myself more with a woman’ — I actually thought that — than a man,” Bristowe recalled. “I get it. Like, I think women are hot. I could do that.”

Bristowe explained that she noticed a change after she went on a couple dates with men.

“I had that urge. … I was like, ‘Ooh, I kinda would like to hook up,’” she said. “I was really proud of myself for that because I was like, ‘OK, I’m not the desert down there.’”

When Schroeder joked that Bristowe “got her groove back,” the Bachelor alum replied, “She did, she did, ladies and gentlemen.”

Bachelor Nation first met Bristowe when she vied for the eye of Chris Soules during The Bachelor’s 19th season, which aired in 2015. While she didn’t get Soules’ final rose, she returned to the franchise as one of two leads in The Bachelorette season 11 alongside fellow Bachelor season 19 contestant Britt Nilsson. When the male contestants voted for which woman they wanted to stay, Bristowe won.

Bristowe ultimately ended the hit ABC dating show engaged to Shawn Booth. The twosome were together for three years before calling off their engagement in November 2018.

Bristowe then moved on with Bachelorette season 14 alum Jason Tartick in January 2019, and the twosome announced their engagement in May 2021. The duo confirmed their split in August 2023.

While the pair’s split seemed amicable at the beginning, Bristowe admitted that she was “confused” by Tartick, 35, acting like a “victim.”

“It’s really disappointing to me, the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality,” Bristowe said during a January episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting. I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another.”

Bristowe was spotted in January enjoying a night out with former Bachelorette season 16 winner Zac Clark after the pair rang in the New Year together. In a clip shared via BachelorNation.Scoop’s Instagram account, the two were seen holding hands and dancing. The video ended with Bristowe wrapping her arms around Clark and pulling him into a hug.

After the video made headlines, Bristowe clapped back at the rumors via Instagram. “I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side,” she wrote. “It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe.”