Things are heating up between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick! The former spin-class instructor surprised the Buffalo native in Seattle — where he currently lives — for a special date night.

Jason, 30, posted a video on his Instagram Story on Thursday, January 17, of himself hanging out with two friends at what appeared to be a bar. “There’s me …” the banker said, pointing the camera at his face, before Kaitlyn, 33, jumped in and added, “… with his sweet girlfriend!”

“Who’s that girl… @kaitlynbristowe #bestsurprise #seattle,” Jason captioned the clip.

Following their Washington date night, Kaitlyn posted a sweet comment on Jason’s Instagram. “You look like you’re ready for me to slow motion run and jump into your arms. Rom com style,” she wrote on a picture of her new beau with his arms open wide on Friday, January 18.

The trip comes days after Kaitlyn admitted she considers Jason, who competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette, her boyfriend. “We both feel like we’re established and where we wanna be in our lives and we have, like, the self-love and respect to actually, like, be in a mature, healthy relationship,” she said on the Wednesday, January 16, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

She continued: “It’s actually so strange to go from being engaged to thinking of someone as your boyfriend because I feel like that’s taking a step backwards — it’s not. It’s not. If anything, it’s taking a step forward because you’re just growing and evolving as a person. … I would be upset if he was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else.”

The duo went public with their romance earlier this month when they met up in Denver and went on a couple of dates, which they documented on Instagram. “I think the first thing that attracted me to him was that he just seems like a dying breed,” the podcast host later gushed about her beau. “They don’t make ‘em like him anymore. He’s a gentleman.”

Jason had similar thoughts on the Canada native. “She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor,” he raved to Entertainment Tonight on January 7. “She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

Kaitlyn was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, but the pair announced their split in November 2018 after three years together. The personal trainer, 31, sparked romance rumors with WWE announcer Charly Arnolt in December 2018 after they met at an event in NYC. The duo later took a flight to Nashville together and a source told Us Weekly that they appeared “way too close” to be purely platonic.

