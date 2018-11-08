Home sweet home. Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to Vancouver, Canada, nearly one week after ending her three-year engagement to Shawn Booth.

The former Bachelorette, 33, shared an Instagram Story video of herself driving through her hometown on Thursday, November 8.

Bristowe, who shares a home in Nashville with Booth, 31, previously spent time in Vancouver during July and August. The “Off the Vine” podcast host didn’t wear her ring a lot throughout the trip, per Instagram, leading fans to believe that she and the fitness trainer were on the outs.

Bristowe and Booth, who got engaged on The Bachelorette season 11 finale in 2015, announced their split on Friday, November 2. “After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the former pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

The Home for the Holidays: Live on Broadway wasn’t in a positive state of mind on Thursday, November 1, one day before revealing the breakup. She took to her Instagram Story at the time to admit that she felt “a little out of [her] mind” while trying to get a new podcast episode posted.

However, the scrunchie designer got her bearings together on Saturday, November 3, taking to Instagram to share that she was “channeling emotions into music” by recording a song with her father, Mike Bristowe.

Bristowe continued to update fans on her well-being on Monday, November 5. The ABC star posted an Instagram Story clip of herself working out to Kelly Clarkson’s track “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

