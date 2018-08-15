Kaitlyn Bristowe will discuss fan speculation that she and fiancé Shawn Booth have called it quits.

The former Bachelorette, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 15, to reveal that she will “be addressing” a “speculated breakup” on the Thursday, August 16, episode of her Off the Vine podcast.

Bachelor Nation devotees have expressed concern over Bristowe and Booth’s relationship after she posted a cryptic social media message. “If you guys love me for my confidence, my happiness, and my humor, I want you to love me for my insecurities and my hard days as well. Because that’s real,” she wrote alongside a glum selfie on Tuesday, August 14. “Sometimes, believe it or not I have really bad days. Anxiety is something very new to me but also very real. We go through things as human beings wether you have a platform or not. And I just wanna say, that no matter where you’re at emotionally today, could be different tomorrow. So sit in your feelings. Sit in being sad and uncomfortable, and try to talk to someone about it.”

Bristowe noted that her “tough day” started when she started missing the Golden Retriever she shares with Booth, Tucker. “I’m counting the days to see him again,” she wrote. “Just wanted to tell ya you’re not alone and you’re not crazy to get caught up in your emotions. You’re human. Now go through a scrunchie in your hair and give yourself a mirror high five.”

Ben Higgins, who placed third on Bristowe’s Bachelorette season in 2015, left a supportive message in the comments. “Proud to know you @kaitlynbristowe. You and @shawn_booth18 are the realest. You are changing things for the better in this world.”

Added Ashley Iaconetti: “There are not enough praise hands for this caption!!!”

Bristowe last posted an Instagram photo with Booth on July 23. Aside from her latest post, the ABC star has also recently shared emotional messages on her Story, leading fans to believe that she and the personal trainer are on the outs.

“Calling it now: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are going to breakup,” one fan tweeted on July 27 alongside a screenshot of a quote Bristowe posted on social media saying that, “if someone does not meet you where you are, you cannot keep asking them to do so.”

Another user tweeted on August 6, “tbh no one thinks shawn and kaitlyn are together anymore. the breakup rumors are spiraling.”

Booth popped the question in 2015 on Bristowe’s Bachelorette season finale. The pair have been open about focusing on their relationship and placing wedding planning on the back burner.

