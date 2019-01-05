There is not even an adjective strong enough to describe the cuteness demonstrated by Kaley Cuoco’s pets. The actress’ rabbit and dog got together for a playdate of super sweet proportions.

The Big Bang Theory star, 33, documented the hangout session via her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 4, in a series of videos. “Ruby, where’s Simon? Go get him,” she told her white fluffy dog as she chased the brown bunny. “He wants to play with you.”

When Ruby laid down on the job, Simon tried to playfully nip at Cuoco, but she held him off.

The canine was more concerned with her pal’s dinner. “Ruby waiting to make the move on his food,” the 8 Simple Rules alum captioned one clip of the pup conspicuously eyeing the meal.

Cuoco then realized her pets may not be suited to friendship. “Guys, every time we come in here, she starts itching,” she said of Ruby. “Could she be allergic to rabbits?”

However, the duo ultimately played together like the best friends they are, with Simon running past Ruby as one let out a fun growl.

“The cuteness level is too high,” Cuoco told her Instagram followers as she concluded her videos. “That’s it. It’s over.”

The animal advocate pointed out her special relationships with her pets while looking back on 2018. “Happy New Year!!! This last year has been filled with a new hubby, amazing friends and family, dogs, horses, bunnies, a honeymoon, my career taking a shift after 12 years, major shoulder surgery, running my own production company, building our dream ranch and forming a future,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, January 1. “Very grateful to everyone that’s had a hand in helping me progress and can’t wait for everything to come!”

