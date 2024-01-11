As the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to win their second straight Super Bowl, the team is promoting Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift in their new playoff hype video.

“The regular season is over and we’ve had a great year / Happy post season, Chiefs kingdom, the playoffs are here / It might not be a holiday but we’ll treat it like like one / Three Super Bowls to our name and the fun’s just begun,” a narrator says over a clip of highlights of the Chiefs 2023 season.

Then Kelce, 34, appears on screen throwing a football into the stands after scoring a touchdown, and the speaker refers to one of Swift’s biggest hits.

“Valentine’s Day is jealous of the ‘love story’ we have / Who could ever separate the end zone from Trav?”

From her 2008 second album, Fearless, “Love Story” was certified eight-times platinum. Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, Swift, also 34, told Time in 2009, “That’s the most romantic song I’ve written.”

When she recorded the track for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, she said in a press release, “It also is a good example of what a hopeless romantic I was and still am.”

In the Shakespeare tragedy, Romeo and Juliet died by suicide after their families disapproved of their marriage. For “Love Story,” Swift changed the sadness to happiness.

In the song, she sings, “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run / You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, Yes”

“I really loved the story of Romeo and Juliet, except for the ending because that was just like too devastating to process,” she continued in the press release. “So, I changed the ending in the song and I’ve just ever since been so honored by the fact that people have celebrated this song so much. I feel really lucky that people responded to it the way that they did and continue to.”

Like the Chiefs, the NFL has also been publicizing Kelce’s relationship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. The team hosts the Miami Dolphins on Saturday for their playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, and in a promo clip, the league referred to the tight end as “Travis Swift Kelce” as we see Swift celebrating in a VIP suite watching him play.

The Chiefs’ video mentioned Valentine’s Day, and this will be the first V-Day for Kelce and Swift. Travis joked that he’s feeling the ‘pressure’ of finding the right gift while talking with his brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, on a Wednesday, January 10 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. .

The couple will have to navigate their busy schedules to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Swift will be on another leg of her Eras Tour. She finishes a four-night residency in Tokyo on February 10. The next day, February 11, Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas, and Travis hopes the Chiefs will be there to defend their championship. Five days later, Swift will kick off the Australian leg in Melbourne on February 16.