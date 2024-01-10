Travis Kelce is feeling the “pressure” ahead of his first Valentine’s Day celebration with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and brother Jason Kelce briefly discussed V-Day during the Wednesday, January 10, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. The holiday, which lands on February 14, came up in an ad for sponsor Etsy.

“With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie — that kind of a lie,” Jason, 36, admitted, referring to wife Kylie Kelce. “I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet. But Etsy is the place I go to.”

Travis asked, “Do you have anything in mind yet?”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“I usually get the same chocolates every year, the same flowers and then a card,” Jason said. Jason and Kylie, who share three daughters, started dating in 2015 after meeting on Tinder and married in 2018.

Travis mockingly said in a high-pitched voice, “Oh, my gosh, that’s adorable. Chocolate and flowers!”

He went on to add, “Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch.”

Travis has to figure out how to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Swift, 34, who will be on another leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour. She finishes a four-night residency in Tokyo on February 10 and is due to kick off the Australian leg in Melbourne on February 16.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games in 2023 Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

The NFL star might be busy as well if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl as they did in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Though it certainly takes some planning, Travis and Swift are doing their best to make “as much time for each other as possible” despite their “incredibly busy schedules,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming,” the insider explained. “Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”

Travis already proved he’s willing to travel for Swift when he went to Brazil to see her show on a bye week in November. Expect him to rack up more frequent flyer miles in the spring. “When the football season is over Travis plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can,” another insider told Us.