Kanye-West-Describes-His-First-Magnetic-Attraction-to-Kim-Kardashian





Magnetically attracted! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s love story began years before they started dating one another, with the rapper feeling a pull toward the reality star whenever they met.

“Anytime I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy,” West, 42, reveals in his wife’s E! True Hollywood Story special set to air on Sunday, October 13. “She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong.”

Kardashian, 38, also opens up about their origin story in the special. “I met Kanye in 2002,” she recalled. “He would ask everyone, like, who I was, and they always said, like, ‘Oh, she has a boyfriend.’ We just always kept on, like, connecting and coming into each other’s lives.”

She continues: “And then he invited me to Paris to his fashion show, and then that’s when it, like, happened. That’s when we started our relationship. And I was like, ’S–t, why didn’t this happen sooner?’ It was just right.”

In the special, the KKW Beauty founder also details the backlash West faced at the start of their relationship. “I mean, everyone would tell him, ‘You can’t be with her. She’s a reality star. She’s gonna sink your career,’” she says. “And he was just like, ‘But I love her. Like, I don’t care.’”

Kardashian discussed her and West’s earliest encounters during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special in 2017, as well. “I met him I think in 2002 or 2003,” she said at the time. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim ‘Kardajan’?’ He didn’t know what my name was.”

Kardashian, who was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, got engaged to West in October 2013 and married him in Italy in May 2014. They have four children together: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 4 months.

Kim Kardashian’s E! True Hollywood Story special airs on E! Sunday, October 13, at 10 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!