Starting fresh! Kanye West is leaving his blond hair behind and trading it in for a brand new buzz cut.

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

The “Lift Yourself” rapper, 40, debuted his cut on Saturday, April 28, and revealed that Emma Gonzalez was the inspiration behind it. The rapper first tweeted a photo of the girl, who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February, and captioned it: “My hero Emma Gonzalez.”

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

He then shared a selfie, showing off his new shaved look, tweeting, “Inspired by Emma.”

The student, who has become an activist for gun control since the horrific shooting, seemed to respond to West’s shoutout by sharing a photo of James Shaw Jr. Shaw fought a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee last weekend during a shooting and has since launched a fundraiser to help the victims’ families.

“My hero James Shaw Jr.,” she tweeted.

The “Ultralight Beam” rapper has been causing controversy since his return to social media. The Adidas designer found himself in hot water after posting a selfie wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and expressing his support for President Donald Trump.

The rapper defended his thoughts in a new song “Ye vs the People” featuring T.I. and said that he’s fighting for people to be able to have “free thought” and to live with love instead of hate. The Yeezy creator also announced on Saturday that he will be using a photo of the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother before her death on his new album cover, saying that he wants to “forgive and stop hating.”

West’s upcoming album is set to be released on June 1.

