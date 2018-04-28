Kanye West said on Saturday, April 28, that he’s putting the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother before her death on his new album cover.

“This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?” he wrote in a text message to someone called Wes.

“I want to forgive and stop hating,” he added.

Wes wrote back, “LOVE EVERYONE,” which the “Famous’ rapper said he loved.

West’s mother, Donda West, died in November 2007 at the age of 58, hours after having cosmetic surgery performed by Adams in California.

In an interview with Q magazine in 2015, the rapper revealed that he blamed himself for the death of the English professor.

When asked by the magazine what in his life he’d sacrificed for his success, the Grammy winner replied, “My mom,” adding, “If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive. I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

As previously reported, West, 40, has been in a tweeting frenzy since reactivating his social media account. He caused a stir earlier this week by expressing his support for President Donald Trump, prompting his friend John Legend to send him a text message asking him to reconsider his allegiance to the controversial figure. West posted a screenshot of their text exchange on Twitter, but their differing opinions don’t appear to have fractured their friendship, as the pair hung out at Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower on Friday, April 27.

West also released two new songs on Friday, including “Ye vs. the People,” which includes a back-and-forth conversation with T.I.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, who defended the rapper’s inflammatory posts earlier this week, has tried to tell him that his social media rants are “only adding to speculation about his mental health” but “he refuses to listen” to her.

