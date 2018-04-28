Chrissy Teigen Was Showered With Love at Her Surprise Baby Shower

Showered with love! Chrissy Teigen was surprised with a star-studded baby shower thrown by her friends and family on Friday, April 28.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and celeb stylist Jen Atkin planned the celebration for the Lip Sync Battler cohost, who is expecting her second child — a baby boy — with husband John Legend. Kanye West was also in attendance following his disagreement with Legend after the rapper expressed his support for President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The guests and Teigen shared photos and videos from the celebration on social media. The model tweeted a photo of herself with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Atkin, while her husband and West are in the background. “A lot goin on at surprise baby shower,” she captioned it.

a lot goin on at surprise baby shower 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wg6jjsBaeh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2018

She later tweeted: “Honestly what’s a baby shower if you don’t faintly hear a passionate discussion about North Korea while opening gifts.”

Scroll down below to see more adorable photos of Teigen’s baby shower.