Nothing’s changed! Kanye West and John Legend have reunited after the singer disagreed with the rapper for expressing his support for President Donald Trump on Twitter. The longtime friends hung out at Chrissy Teigen’s surprise baby shower on Friday, April 27, and even posed for a selfie together.

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

The pair were all smiles in the photo and West shared it via Twitter, captioning it: “We got love. Agree to disagree.” They were also spotted in the back of Kim Kardashian and Teigen’s selfie during the celebration. West later tweeted a video of the “Sure Fire” singer playing his song “Ordinary People” on a piano.

a lot goin on at surprise baby shower 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wg6jjsBaeh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2018

As previously reported, Legend texted the rapper, 40, on Thursday, April 26, following his string of controversial tweets expressing his support for Trump. The “Ultralight Beam” rapper then posted a screenshot of their text exchange on Twitter.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion,” wrote the singer. “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts,” West responded. “You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

The 21-time Grammy winner also dropped two news songs Friday night, “Lift Yourself” and “Ye Vs. the People” featuring T.I. The first track received plenty of reactions of fans as some of the lyrics included “Scoop-diddy-whoop / Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop / Poop-di-scoopty / Scoopty-whoop.”

West later dropped “Ye vs. the People,” where he explains why he supports Trump in a back-and-forth exchange with T.I. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent / But ever since Trump won / It proved that I could be president,” the rapper says on the track. “See that’s the problem with this damn nation / All blacks gotta be Democrats / Man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.”

“Make America Great Again had a negative reception / I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction / Added empathy, care and love and affection / And y’all simply questionin’ my methods,” the Yeezy designer continues. “You think I ain’t concerned about how I affect the past? / I mean, that hat stayed in my closet about a year and a half / Then one day I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’ma do me’ / I was in the sunken place and then I found the new me / Not worried about some image that I gotta keep up / Lot of people agree with me, but they’re too scared to speak up.”

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 26, that Kardashian, 37, is feeling “very protective” over her husband following his social media spree. A second source told Us that “Kim has been extremely upset with Kanye’s social media rants in the past, but Wednesday’s took it to another level. She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that.”

The source added: “He refuses to listen, and almost seemed to be taunting Kim’s advice, which he typically follows … At this point, Kim is just not engaging Kanye because it’s counterproductive and will only cause more fighting.”

