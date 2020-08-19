Steve Harvey just had a casual hangout with an unexpected famous pal: Kanye West.

Harvey, 63, and West, 43, met up at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 18. The “All of the Lights” rapper tweeted out a photo of the Family Feud host, who was pictured seated at a booth with his food and throwing up a peace sign.

“Me and Steve Harvey was hungry,” West captioned the image of Harvey, who wore a mustard yellow shirt and beige-colored pants.

The pair were at the fast-food establishment with Chick-fil-A’s respective CEO, Dan Cathy, and executive vice president, Bubba Cathy. In a video West posted to Twitter, the Cathy siblings were shown “giving grace” before they all ate their meals.

According to photos from fan accounts, actor Rick Fox also joined the group. A video also showed the rapper trying to get staff to sing with him.

The fast-food meeting came a month after West made headlines with his public outbursts. He sparked concerns at his first presidential rally in South Carolina on July 18, when he tearfully admitted that he and wife Kim Kardashian nearly aborted their eldest daughter, North, 7.

West followed this behavior by posting a series of concerning tweets, during which he said Kardashian was attempting to “lock” him up and that he was “trying” to divorce her. He even referred to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, as “Kris Jong-un.”

The Yeezy designer later apologized for his comments. He then visited a hospital near his Wyoming ranch on July 25, but subsequently was seen by EMTs at his home. Kardashian, 39, also flew out for a brief visit before the couple and their four kids went on vacation together in the Dominican Republic.

“Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” an insider source exclusively told Us Weekly. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

On Sunday, August 16, Kardashian supported West as he resumed his Sunday Service gathering in Wyoming amid the coronavirus pandemic. The KKW Beauty mogul tweeted that West’s team “took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety” at the event.

