Praise Yeezus! Kanye West resumed his Sunday Service after a months-long break due to the coronavirus pandemic — and Kim Kardashian was right by his side.

“Praise God,” the rapper, 43, tweeted in the early hours of Monday, August 17. “We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming. We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

West shared a video of himself playing a piano outdoors as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, carried their 4-year-old son, Saint, while wearing matching red jumpsuits. He also tweeted a clip of himself conducting his choir from a distance as they sang, “Amen.”

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority,” Kardashian tweeted on Sunday, August 16. “It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting.”

For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting. ✨🙏🏼🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

Many of West’s Twitter followers took the Sunday Service return as a sign that he is focused on music again. He was scheduled to release his 10th studio album, Donda: With Child, on July 24 but delayed the project without explanation, leaving fans confused.

The Yeezy designer has spent the past few weeks gearing up for the 2020 presidential election after announcing his White House bid on July 4. He held his first campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19 and came under fire for telling the crowd that he and Kardashian had “talked about” aborting their now-7-year-old daughter, North. West tweeted the next day that the reality star had tried to “fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life.”

After her husband’s tweetstorm, Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that the Grammy winner’s battle with bipolar disorder “does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas.”

The couple, who also share 2-year-old daughter Chicago and 15-month-old son Psalm, went through a rough patch after West’s comments. However, after taking a family vacation to the Dominican Republic earlier this month, they are “in a better place” again, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Kanye knows speaking about Kim’s family wasn’t the right thing to do,” the insider added.

Scroll down to see more photos from West’s Sunday Service!