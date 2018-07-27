Kanye West was inspired to tweet about having suicidal thoughts in the past after watching late fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s documentary, McQueen.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” the 41-year-old rapper tweeted on Friday, July 27. “To make this clear and not weird. I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.”

To make this clear and not weird

I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

West added: “How to NOT kill yourself pt 1[:] Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”

An hour later, the designer returned to Twitter to post about his upcoming Yeezy shoe designs. “Adding basketball,” he simply captioned one of the pictures of his sketches.

The Grammy winner’s tweets about McQueen, who died by suicide in February 2010, come a month after he revealed he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at the age of 39.

“I think everybody got something,” West told Big Boy TV while promoting his eighth album, Ye, on June 4. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability. It’s a superpower.”

West was hospitalized in late 2016 for a mental breakdown that forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour. “I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown or, as I like to say, the breakthrough,” he told Charlamagne Tha God in May.

He found himself in the hospital again earlier this month, but this time for the flu. A source told Us on July 23 that West was “doing OK” after his trip to the emergency room and revealed his wife, Kim Kardashian, was by his side. The duo, who wed in May 2014, are parents of North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months.

This is not the first time that West has tweeted about a celebrity who died by suicide. After Kate Spade took her own life in June, the musician posted a screen shot about the late handbag designer’s battle with depression, tweeting, “All love to her family,” with three prayer hand emojis.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!