Always hustling. The Kardashian-Jenner are busy people and couldn’t all be at the same place, at the same time to shoot the family’s annual Christmas card this year.

Their 2018 card — featuring Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the next generation — was “digitally altered and was put together from many different frames,” a source confirms to Us Weekly. “It’s nearly impossible to get the perfect picture with nine children!”

Adds the insider: “This was an amazing opportunity for a gorgeous family photo of all the children and they wanted to make sure it looked great.”

However, some fans weren’t impressed by the editing job and speculated via Instagram that the reality TV family super-imposed Mason Disick and North West’s faces onto the card. Other users believed Khloe’s feet may have been Photoshopped onto Kylie’s and that Kim and her 11-month-old daughter, Chicago, look distorted.

The famous family have been open about digitally composing their cards in the past when certain members couldn’t make the scheduled shoot. In 2012, Khloe admitted that she and then-husband Lamar Odom were added into the picture through “the powers of cameras and photoshop,” as were Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner.

However, Kim, 38, insists that the 2018 card came together organically out of a matter of convenience. “This year we waited until the last minute to do the card. Schedules [were] changing, my husband was in and out of town,” she tweeted on Monday, December 24. “But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together, so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

The KKW Beauty founder explained Kendall, 23, and mom Kris Jenner’s absence in another tweet, writing, “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot, so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Kendall poked fun at the card via Twitter later on Tuesday by posting it alongside the caption, “HA well this is awkward.”

Although Kim told fans in November that there wouldn’t be a 2018 card after the drama of planning last year’s, she teased an impromptu shoot shortly after. Khloe also hinted on Sunday, December 23, that fans would see the annual family tradition revived.

