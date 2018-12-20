New year, new beginnings … and endings! Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner revealed on Wednesday, December 19, that they are shutting down their apps.

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years,” Kim, 38, wrote in a statement on her site. “But have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019.”

The post — titled “To My Subscribers” — concluded: “We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

The news comes more than three years after the sisters, as well as Kendall Jenner, launched their apps in September 2015, which was founded to give an intimate look into their lives. (The Victoria’s Secret model, 23, announced in December 2017 that she was ending her own site.)

“We wanted to change our digital platform and make it more than just a blog that we had before,” Kim said as they began their app journey. “I just felt like there was no other platform that could do it all unless we do it ourselves.”

The famous family will not be bored, however, sans this project. Kim still has her KKW Beauty ventures, as well as being a mom of three children with husband Kanye West.

Khloé, 34, for her part is founder of clothing company Good American, and has recently embarked on the journey of motherhood when she welcomed a baby girl, True, in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair “are actively trying” for baby No. 2.

Kourtney, meanwhile, will remain a part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — alongside her sisters — while raising her three children, sons Mason and Reign and daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

For Kylie, 21, she continues to challenge the status quo being the founder and owner of her successful Kylie Cosmetics makeup line. The former Life of Kylie star is also mom of 10-month-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

