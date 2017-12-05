The Kardashians are celebrating Saint West’s second birthday with a hint of Christmas! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner all took to social media to share the same photo of Saint from their upcoming family Christmas card.

“DAY 5-HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” Kim, 37, captioned the picture.

The KKW Beauty creator welcomed Saint with husband Kanye West in December 2015. The couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter North and are expecting their third child, a girl, via surrogate around the holidays.

Kourtney and her mom also shared the photo with sweet captions.

“Happy Birthday my little Sainty boo,” Kourtney, 38, wrote on Instagram. “DAY 5 🎈🎈🎈25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS.”

“DAY 5 🎄 Happy birthday to our little angel Saint!! ❤️,” Jenner, 62, captioned her post. “#HappyBirthdaySaint #SaintWest #Family #Love.”

Kim and Kourtney threw Saint, and Kourtney’s son, Reign, a joint Monsters Inc-themed birthday party on Sunday, December 3. Reign, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, turns 3 on December 14.

The Kardashian family, who started teasing the return of their Christmas card on December 1 via Instagram, last released a card in 2015. However, only Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick — and North were featured. The last card to include the whole family was from 2013.

Fans have speculated that the anxiously anticipated card, which was shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, may also serve as the official announcement for both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies.

Us Weekly confirmed Kylie is expecting her first child with Travis Scott on September 22. The Lip Kit creator, 20, is pregnant with a girl. Four days later, multiple sources confirmed to Us exclusively that Khloé, 33, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple are expecting a baby boy.

