Karen Derrico Gives Shout-Out to Deon Derrico Amid Divorce

Days after announcing their divorce, Karen Derrico had nothing but good things to say about her estranged husband, Deon Derrico, on Father’s Day.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for! @deonderrico,” Karen, 44, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 16, alongside a photo montage of Deon, 53, and their 14 children. “Also, to all the great father’s out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest! 😊Btw: more pics loading later today 😊.”

Deon, for his part, commented on the post: “Awwww thank you @karenederrico for this ❤️❤️❤️.”

On Saturday, June 15, the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars revealed that they were planning to divorce after nearly two decades of marriage.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well being is our priority,” they said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

According to court documents, the Derricos, who tied the knot in 2005, filed for divorce on June 4, and the judge approved the split two days later. Per TMZ, the couple will split custody of their 13 minor children with Deon agreeing to pay over $1100 a month in child support while Karen is responsible for paying the medical insurance premiums of their children.

Karen and Deon, who have been starring on their own TLC reality show since 2020, share Darian, 18, Derrick, 13, twins Dallas and Denver, 12, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 10, twins Diez and Dior, 6, and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, 4.

Two years ahead of their divorce announcement, Deon and Karen shared with Us that they might possibly consider having more kids.

“We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon told Us in February 2022. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”

Karen echoed Deon’s statement, adding, “I can’t say that I am 100 percent there yet as far as [our family] being complete.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos deals with Karen and Deon’s lives as the parents of 14 kids, and recently began airing its 5th season in May.