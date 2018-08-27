Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still friends despite fallout rumors.

The 26-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel headed to Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour show in Nashville on Saturday, August 25, and couldn’t help but gush over her pop star pal, 28.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift,” Kloss excitedly captioned an adorable selfie of the two following the concert. “#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤”

The post prompted followers to share their excitement. “YES, for once I thought your friendship was over 💔, OMG IM SOOOOOOO happy that it’s not!!!!!” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “Wow it’s been a while of you two being together! love you both so much!”

This isn’t the first time the model has debunked speculation that the friends were feuding. Kloss opened up about the gossip in a The New York Times article in March saying, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Her comments to the publication came less than two months after fans accused Kloss of shading the “Delicate” songstress when she posted a pic on Instagram captioned, “Swish, swish.” Fans were quick to notice that the words were the title of a Katy Perry song, someone Swift had been publicly feuding with since 2013.

The following month, Kloss and Perry were spotted grabbing dinner with a group of friends, which led loyal Swifties to floor the comment section of Kloss’ Instagram posts with the snake and rat emoji. (Earlier this year, Perry seemingly cleared the air with Swift when she sent her an olive branch in honor of the Reputation tour kick-off.)

Kloss and Swift first became friends after meeting at the 2014 Victoria Secret fashion show. They’d grace the cover of Vogue together the following year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!