Karlie Kloss is a devoted Swifty and one track has really won her heart.

While speaking to Yahoo Life in an interview published on Monday, July 22, Kloss, 31, gushed about her former BFF, revealing that “Shake it Off” is her favorite Taylor Swift song.

Quizzed over her thoughts on The Tortured Poets Department, the 11th studio album from Swift, 34, released in April, Kloss struggled to shortlist the project’s many hits before praising Swift as an artist. “I’d say the whole album [is my favorite],” she told the outlet. “I mean, her music is classic.”

Pressed to identify an all-time favorite song, the model recalled one of the singer’s most globally acclaimed bangers. “She’s got so many hits. I definitely love “Shake it Off,” she said.

The response from the mom-of-two, who is married to billionaire tech investor Joshua Kushner, is a rare nod to her friendship with Swift, whom she was widely believed to have fallen out with.

Swift released 1989 — her first major departure from her country roots — in October 2014 at the height of her friendship with Kloss. While touring the pop album, Swift was often joined by her “squad” of close pals on stage, from Kloss and Selena Gomez to Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid.

Kloss even featured in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video. But fans later began to wonder whether the twosome had a falling out when Kloss’ name was left off of a shirt Swift wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

A source confirmed to Us in 2017 that the pair were “still very much good friends.”

Over the years, however, the pair were spotted together less frequently. Devoted Swifties have long combed her lyrics for hints at what might have happened between the formerly inseparable duo. Theories suggesting that the Evermore songs, “Gold Rush” and “It’s Time to Go,” may have been inspired by Kloss, circulated online.

Kloss’ recent declaration comes after the Chicago-born beauty was spotted at Swift’s final Los Angeles Eras Tour performance on August 9.

Concertgoers caught Kloss taking her seat in SoFi Stadium, but she didn’t join other celebrities in the event’s VIP tent. Footage shared via social media zoomed in on Kloss sitting among hoards of Swifties dressed up for the big night.

Neither Swift nor Kloss have directly addressed the status of their friendship, but some fans think the latter’s connection to Scooter Braun may have driven a wedge between them.

As for Kloss’ new preferred song choice, she’s certainly experienced a change of heart since 2013.

Sharing her then-preferred track via Twitter (now X) in December that year, Kloss captioned a photo of herself and Swift with, “”We were both young when I first saw you..” favorite Taylor Swift song xox @taylorswift13”