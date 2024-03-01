Reggaeton singer Karol G’s private jet reportedly made an emergency landing in Van Nuys, California.

Local L.A. news outlet ABC 7 reported on Thursday, February 29, that Karol G was flying on her private plane when the pilot made an unexpected stop in Van Nuys. According to ABC 7, the pilot turned the aircraft mid-route around after seeing smoke in the cockpit.

Karol G, 33, and her fellow travelers were seen exiting the plane — customized with a barbed wire heart and pink stripes on the exterior — on the Van Nuys tarmac later on Thursday night.

The Grammy winner (real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro) has not publicly addressed the incident. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Karol G, who was born in Colombia, rose to fame as a teenager when she appeared on a local version of The X Factor. She moved to New York City in 2014, where she signed a record deal with Universal Music Latino, before dropping four studio albums. Nearly four years later, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she is “honored” to represent “Latina girls” throughout her career.

“I love being a girl because I can show people that we can do everything: We can wear anything and talk about anything,” Karol G told Us in August 2018. “If you feel comfortable with yourself, anything can happen!”

She released her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, in 2023.

“I want the people to listen to what I have been working on because I am opening my heart with the lyrics of these songs,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2023, noting the LP is about her self-love journey. “I realized that my first love, my forever, and the love of my life, was going to be me always.”

Karol G continued, “I know that people think I am singing about a new relationship. The real meaning of [my song] ‘Provenza’ is me saying ‘Hello’ to myself after a hard relationship. It was like, ‘Hey, Baby! What’s up? I am here again. Let’s go party.’ Sometimes when you are in a relationship, you lose things from your true self because you want to make somebody else happy.”

As 2024 approached, Karol G found herself in a “completely different mindset.”

“Although this may sound like a beauty queen reply, the place I’m at right now is one of huge responsibility, and it demands that I’m very aware of what surrounds me so I don’t make missteps,” she told Billboard in an interview published late last month. “[I am] working enormously on my mental state, black belt level. I’m very clear about my plans, my vision of the future and the order in which I want to release [music] and express myself.”