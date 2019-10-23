



Celebs were out and about this week, from Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attending a screening of “Farming” in NYC, to Bryce Dallas Howard enjoying Elton John’s performance at the Rocketman: Live in Concert event in L.A. and Gigi Hadid making a fashion statement while out and about in NYC. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attended the Momentum Pictures and Cinema Society screening of “Farming” in NYC.

— Justin Theroux and his adorable dog Kuma attended a screening of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” at the iPic Theater in NYC.

— YouTuber and makeup artist Manny MUA opened up about cancel culture, plastic surgery and his love life on this week’s episode of the I Don’t Get It podcast with hosts Ashley Iaconetti, Lauren Iaconetti and Naz Perez.

— Production company Black Ink debuted Paramount Pictures’ ROCKETMAN: Live In Concert alongside Elton John, Taron Egerton, Bernie Taupin, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and director Dexter Fletcher at the Greek Theatre in L.A.

— U.S. Women’s National Team and FIFA World Cup champion Mallory Pugh attended the c’est beau 1872 grand opening event in NYC.

— Becky G struck a pose backstage at the TIDAL x Rock the Vote benefit concert sponsored by CÎROC in NYC.

— Draya Michele celebrated the launch of her clothing collaboration with superdown in L.A.

— 21 Savage hosted a Hot Boyz Birthday Bash with Tequila Avión at Cascade Skating Rink in Atlanta.

— Ciara rocked a Naked Wardrobe bodysuit and skirt for a girls night out in L.A.

— Maria Shriver partnered with Ancestry to host a dinner at the New York Historical Society where she discussed the importance of creating meaningful conversations with family this holiday season.

— Gigi Hadid made a statement in a sweatsuit set with the words “Boys Lie, Goodbye” across her chest from the brand Boys Lie while out in NYC.

— Debby Ryan celebrated the launch of her new podcast, There You Are, with Insatiable cast members Kimmy Shields and Michael Provost at Sloane’s Valley Village.

— Harrison Ford dined at San Diego’s James Beard Smart Catch certified-restaurant Lionfish.

— R&B singer Keith Sweat dropped a diss track and music video in response to the recent Old Spice campaign and the brand’s irrational commitment to eliminating sweat in all forms, including removing Washington Redskins rookie Montez Sweat from the NFL based solely on his last name, all in good humor.

— PrettyLittleThing hosted a dinner to celebrate their latest brand ambassador Kelly Gale at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

— Dr. Michael J. Breus lead a conversation about the importance of sleep at HUM Nutrition’s Mighty Night launch at Hästens Beverly in L.A.

— Marshmello hosted a surprise performance presented by Stuffed Puffs along with Roddy Ricch at Nightingale in West Hollywood to kick off the Taste of sbe event.