Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are as happy as could be.

Bosworth, 40, and Long, 45, were photographed showing some rare PDA while out and about in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, December 28. Bosworth wrapped her arm around her husband and gave him a kiss on the low-key outing. Long was all smiles as he hugged his wife back while the pair walked their dog.

For their casual stroll, Bosworth rocked a blue and white striped blouse and paired it with denim shorts and black sandals. She accessorized with brown sunglasses, a leather bag and a slicked-back ponytail.

Long, for his part, opted for a red flannel over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, brown sneakers, black sunglasses and a green New York Jets hat.

Related: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long’s Relationship Timeline Just like the movies! Kate Bosworth and Justin Long kept their romance under wraps after connecting on a 2021 film project — but fans were quick to notice their chemistry. The Blue Crush star and the He’s Just Not That Into You actor hit it off while working on an unnamed movie in spring of […]

Weeks before their relaxed outdoor date, the duo were seen smiling together at a more formal affair in November. Bosworth and Long cuddled up while attending the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event in New York City.

During their romantic evening — which marked their first red carpet appearance since their wedding — the pair wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.

Long revealed on an episode of his “Life Is Short” in May that he and Bosworth quietly tied the knot, referring to her as his “now-wife” while recalling how they fell in love. (The twosome reportedly exchanged vows at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City.)

“I was [in Bulgaria] while I was really falling in love with my now-wife,” he said at the time, adding, “She came to visit [the set of Barbarian], and I had never been comfortable with … set visits. I like to separate the relationship. But, yeah, I loved having her there, and we just had the most magical time.”

The duo met while costaring in the movie House of Darkness in 2021, sparking dating rumors months after Bosworth’s split from ex-husband Michael Polish. (The former couple finalized their divorce in March.)

In January 2022, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Long and Bosworth had been together for “a few months” and had “been on a few getaways” early on in their romance.

“They both love to travel,” the insider told Us, noting that the couple wanted to stay “low-key and private about their relationship.”

Related: Justin Long’s Dating History: Drew Barrymore, Kate Bosworth and More Ladies man? Justin Long had a lot of high-profile relationships ahead of engagement to Kate Bosworth — and even his exes are rooting for him to find love. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them],” Drew Barrymore said of […]

Long later explained why he wanted to keep his love life out of the public eye during a May 2022 podcast episode of “Dear Chelsea.”

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he gushed at the time. “I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this. So, it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?