Princess Kate Middleton put in the work to help repair her husband, Prince William’s relationship with his father, King Charles III.

“There were moments when the relationship between the king and the Prince of Wales was frosty,” royal expert and Catherine, the Princess of Wales author Robert Jobson told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the book’s Tuesday, August 6 release. “There have been problems like that in the past.”

However, Kate, 42, has become “the hub, the conduit to good relations” between William, 42, and his father.

“She’s been brilliant. I think the king absolutely adores her,” Jobson, 60, added. “You can see his eyes light up when he sees her.”

The author noted that Charles, 75, sees Kate as “the daughter he never had.”

Jobson elaborated on this point in his Catherine, the Princess of Wales book, writing that Kate “has smoothed the way to a more genial relationship” when tensions between William and Charles rose.

“Navigating such tricky flare-ups between her husband and her father-in-law has put the princess in an invidious position over the years,” Jobson writes. “She has learned to tread carefully on occasion and let time heal.”

While Kate is “always loyal” to William, she is “a pragmatic ally” for Charles, the author continues in the book.

Jobson further explained to Us that Kate is often seen as “an arbiter and a mediator” between Charles and William. “She’d keep their counsel, and I think that they trust her. The king trusts her implicitly.”

In his book, Jobson also speculated that Charles will “soon” appoint Kate as a member of his Privy Council.

“It will mean, as the future Queen, she will be able to attend the Accession Council, the ceremonial body that assembles upon the monarch’s death to proclaim the accession of successor,” he writes. “And therefore, be in the room at St James’s Palace when William becomes King.”

Jobson further explained Charles’ possible appointment during his interview with Us.

“He gave her a promotion in the Royal Victoria Order, which is an ancient order that was basically thanking her for the work that she’s done,” he shared. “But at some stage going forward, she’ll be made a member of the Privy Council so that she can be present when William is made King.”

This, Jobson explained, is the same thing that happened with Queen Camilla when “the meeting of the actual proclamation [of Charles as king] was televised.” He also speculated that Kate will be made a Dame Order of the Garter.

“There’ll be things that will happen in time,” the author wrote. “But he’s totally recognized that she’s hugely central and important to the monarchy, and there’s no doubt about that.”

