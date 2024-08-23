Princess Kate Middleton played an integral role in mending Prince William’s relationship with Queen Camilla.

“It was really Kate who warmed William to Camilla,” a family friend of Camilla’s exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She’s never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness.”

Kate, 42, “likes her because she brings a real-life relatability into the family,” the friend adds. “She’s not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla’s real like Kate is.”

Camilla, 77, has been a rather controversial figure within the royal family as King Charles III’s second wife. While tensions between William, 42, and Camilla were always high, their dynamic seems to have softened as of late.

Related: King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Relationship Timeline King Charles III and Queen Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was […]

According to a source, William started to mend his relationship with Camilla after his brother, Prince Harry, left his senior royal role with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

“It brought them closer,” the insider explains. “William and Kate don’t want any extra drama or tension in the family — they have enough of that with Meghan and Harry.”

As William has bonded with Camilla, the friend says the Prince of Wales likes how she “makes Charles less stuffy,” adding that the Queen Consort is more “normal” compared to other members of the royal family.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen, who wrote The King: The Life of Charles III, told Us exclusively that Charles and Kate’s respective cancer diagnoses gave their loved ones a new perspective.

“Charles’ illness has put Camilla’s devotion and dedication to her husband more in focus,” he said. “And I’m sure William appreciates that.”

Related: Queen Camilla Through the Years Queen Camilla had a winding romantic journey before she settled down with King Charles III. Camilla and Charles were introduced by a pal when she became a debutante in London’s high society in 1965. The pair began to date in the 1970s before he had to leave for his Royal Navy service, and Camilla moved […]

Charles announced in February that he was diagnosed with a form of cancer, the specifics of which were not made disclosed. At the time, he took a brief step back from public duties but has since returned to the fold in full force.

The king offered a health update during a trip to Southport, England, on Tuesday, August 20, saying that he’s “not too bad.”

Kate, on the other hand, announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, revealing that she was undergoing chemotherapy. Since then, she’s largely stayed out of the public eye, shedding more light on her health in June.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she captioned a lengthy Instagram post, noting that her treatment will continue to go on for “a few more months.”