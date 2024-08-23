King Charles III is feeling good as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“I’m not too bad,” Charles, 75, revealed during a Tuesday, August 20, appearance in Southport, England, per Express.

Charles traveled to Southport to meet with the young survivors and emergency responders from a recent stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed youth dance class. The monarch also met with several of the bereaved families at Clarence House earlier this month.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, released a statement immediately following the attack.

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today,” a social media statement read. “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Amidst his working responsibilities, Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February. He privately underwent treatment before resuming his public duties in April, visiting a cancer treatment facility with Camilla, 76.

“His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” Buckingham Palace said in an April statement. “Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

The message continued, “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

Throughout Charles and Camilla’s public outings since then, they have offered brief health updates about the regent’s condition.

“[He] won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told,” Camilla joked in June.

Charles is not the only senior working royal with serious health issues. His daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton is also battling an undisclosed form of cancer, currently undergoing a preventive course of chemotherapy.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate, 42, said in a June statement. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate paused all public-facing engagements, save for brief outings at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon this summer, to recuperate.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal,” she added in her June statement. “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”