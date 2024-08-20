King Charles III is set to meet with young survivors of a July stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Charles, 75, will travel to Southport, England, on Tuesday, August 20, to spend time with those affected by the July 29 attack in which three children were killed. He will also meet with members of the local community and emergency staff who responded to the attack.

The monarch will first meet locals outside Southport Town Hall, according to Buckingham Palace, followed by a private meeting with people affected by the July 29 knife attack. It’s understood that Charles will meet with some of the young survivors and their families.

Later in the day, the king will attend the Southport Community Fire Station to meet with local elected leaders, and staff from Merseyside’s police, fire and rescue, and ambulance services, who will share their experiences responding to the attack and the subsequent riots in Southport.

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

Charles’ visit comes after two young girls reported to be involved in the stabbing were invited backstage to meet Swift during her Sunday, August 18, concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“You drew stars around my scars,” reads the caption of a TikTok video uploaded by Sami Foster, a mother of two young Swifties, on Sunday. “The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

The now-viral video features photos of Foster’s daughters with Swift, 34, who can be seen holding them tightly by her side. Foster set the carousel of photos to Swift’s “Enchanted” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Swift’s mom, Andrea, was also spotted in one of the images.

Swift previously shared her condolences in a heartfelt message posted via her Instagram Story on July 30.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift wrote. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

A 17-year-old was charged on August 1 with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and one of possession of a bladed article, in connection with the attack.