Taylor Swift is known for going the extra mile for her fans, and a recent Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium is further proof.

“You drew stars around my scars,” read the caption of a TikTok video uploaded by Sami Foster, a mother of young Swifties, on Sunday, August 18. “The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

The now-viral video featured photos of Foster’s daughters with Swift, 34, who was holding them tightly by her side. Foster set the carousel of photos to Swift’s “Enchanted” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), making the moment even more special. Swift’s mom, Andrea, was also spotted in one of the images.

One of the young girls appeared to have a bandage on her arm that was adorned with the words “you drew stars around my scars,” a lyric from the Folklore song “Cardigan.” The girls, referred to in the caption as Hope and Autumn, also wore T-shirts inspired by a costume Swift wears on stage during the Red set of her Eras Tour.

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' So Far John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments. Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first […]

Multiple fan accounts have shared the photos, claiming the girls were among the victims affected by the July 29 stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class held in Southport, England, that killed three children. (Us Weekly has reached out for confirmation.)

@_samifoster You drew stars around my scars 💫🥹 …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗 taylorswift taylornation erastour swifties andreaswift ♬ enchanted 1989 tour – swiftieoath

Two adults and a total of nine children were also injured in the attack last month, six of whom were in critical condition at the time.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9. While he was not identified publicly, the teenager was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, the Merseyside Police confirmed earlier this month.

Swift took to social media following the incident to share her condolences.

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she captioned an Instagram Story post on July 30. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

The singer’s statement concluded: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Merseyside Police confirmed on August 6 that all of the injured children had been released from the hospital, though their names were not made public.