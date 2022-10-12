Princess Kate Mocks Prince William's Radio Voice During BBC Takeover

New day jobs! Prince William and Princess Kate recently took over a BBC radio show for a day — and Kate couldn’t help poking a little fun at her husband’s hosting voice.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, guest-hosted BBC Newsbeat on Tuesday, October 11, in honor of World Mental Health Day, speaking to advocates and experts about the topic. Later in their appearance, however, the duo loosened up a bit, joking with host Pria Rai about how they did.

“I’m conscious we might have run out of time and Pria might say this is the worst Newsbeat production by two interviewers she’s ever seen,” the Duke of Cambridge quipped. Rai, however, told him he didn’t do as badly as he thought. “You can come back,” she told the prince. “You’ve done a very good job!”

When the couple signed off for good, William tried out multiple voices while saying, “Thanks for listening.” Kate then told him to “please use all three” before bursting into giggles.

Earlier in the interview, William discussed the importance of building a “toolbox” for coping with mental health issues as they arise. “A lot of people don’t realize what they need until it actually comes along,” the former military pilot explained. “You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realize you don’t necessarily have the tools or experience to be able to tackle that.”

The U.K. native and his wife have been outspoken advocates about mental health over the years, showing their support for various organizations. In November 2019, William opened up about how becoming a father had affected his work as an ambulance pilot. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are the parents of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“The relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge,” William explained, noting that several “traumatic jobs involving children” had affected him deeply. “You start to take away bits of the job and keep them in your body. And of course, you don’t want to share with your loved ones because you just don’t want to bring that sort of stuff home.”

William and Kate are set to visit the United States in early December for another cause they feel passionately about: climate change. The duo will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in Boston, marking the first time in eight years they’ve visited the U.S.

“Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair’s trip. “They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”