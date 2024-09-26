Kate Middleton has started work on the royal family’s annual Christmas concert with a private meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, September 24.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle,” the palace’s court circular revealed, via The Times of London.

Princess Kate first began hosting the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concerts at Westminster Abbey in 2021, where she stunned viewers by playing piano to accompany musician Tom Walker.

Since then, Kate has been joined by members of her family each year. In 2023, all three of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — were in attendance for the festive event.

The yearly concert aims to bring awareness to the “selfless efforts of those who support children and families in communities across the U.K.,” per Westminster Abbey’s website.

The Princess of Wales has slowly started her return to work after announcing she had completed preventative chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Princess Kate’s meeting regarding the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert marks the second official royal duty she has carried out this month.

On September 17, Kate met with team members of the Centre for Early Childhood, which is part of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The charitable organization is dedicated to improving childhood development and working within society to implement positive changes.

The princess also traveled to the royal family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she was photographed arriving at Crathie Kirk Church alongside her husband, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla on September 22.

Kate revealed the chemotherapy treatment she underwent as a precaution following her cancer diagnosis had come to an end by posting an intimate family video on social media.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she shared via X on September 9.

Kate continued, “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

As well as detailing how “complex, scary and unpredictable” a cancer diagnosis can be, the Princess of Wales shared how the condition had impacted her family.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted,” she said. “Of simply loving and being loved.”