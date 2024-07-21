Self-described “professional witch,” Dr. Kate Tomas, denied accusations that she used magic to seduce boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

Tomas, 42, spoke briefly about her relationship with Garfield, 40, in an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, July 21. “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” she said. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

Tomas, an apparent sorceress with “powerful intuitive abilities,” has worked as a “spiritual mentor” for powerful people all over the world — from Oscar nominees to Pulitzer prizewinners, authors and Fortune 500 companies. Among her many offerings — which include intensive, 45-minute tarot readings that go for almost $1,000 USD — Tomas also teaches a seduction master class.

Her comments to The Sunday Times come after she explained on her podcast, “The Friday Emails,” that she stopped offering the seduction how-to after “horrific accusations that were leveled at me that I’d used magic to seduce my partner.”

Related: Stars on Broadway: Celebrities Who've Taken the Stage Actors from Scarlett Johansson to even singers like Carly Rae Jepsen have exited stage left at some point in their careers. Click through to see which of your favorite stars have hit the stage on Broadway.

Seduction is “not about magic spells or manipulation,” according to Tomas. “It has got nothing to do with how perfect their teeth are — thank you, Reddit — or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty,” she continued. “People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that.”

She further told The Times, “Magic takes time. It can’t happen overnight.”

Tomas added that one of the more difficult aspects of dating a movie star is the paparazzi. “They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst,” she said, but added, “The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being OK with that.”

Tomas was spotted out with Garfield earlier this year, when the couple was photographed holding hands and cozying up on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham on April 1, per photos obtained by Us Weekly. The foursome were seen dining at Zinqué restaurant in Los Angeles, where Garfield and Tomas packed on the PDA.

Related: Andrew Garfield’s Dating History: Emma Stone, Rita Ora and More Under-the-radar romance. Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight since skyrocketing to success. The Tony nominee’s most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing the Peter Parker to Emma Stone‘s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair’s chemistry on set was so strong that it led to a […]

“Things are fairly new between Andrew and Kate, but she’s down to earth and he feels very comfortable with her,” a source told Us at the time. “Andrew really appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated. He thinks she has a great sense of humor and she’s easy to talk to.”

Fan obsession with Garfield’s dating life is nothing new. The Amazing Spider-Man actor dated actress Emma Stone for three years before their 2015 breakup, also having been linked to Susie Abromeit, Rita Ora, Aisling Bea, Christine Gabel, Olivia Brower and Alyssa Miller.