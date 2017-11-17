Here come the newlyweds! Kate Upton joined her new husband, Justin Verlander, for his interview on the Today show, making it their first official appearance as a married couple.

The baseball pitcher stopped by the show on Friday, November 17, to talk about their nuptials and winning the World Series with the Houston Astros just a few days before their November 4 ceremony. “It’s been pretty crazy, but man, what a great month it’s been,” Verlander, 34, said. “Honestly, we’ve just had a couple days to decompress and it’s honestly, kind of weird. I don’t know what to do with my time.”

Upton — who was a regular in the baseball stands, rooting for her now-husband — was in the audience to watch Verlander’s interview. Speaking of his wife’s support, he said: “She’s the one after the game, she always asks me, ‘Did you hear me?’”

As previously reported, the 25-year-old model and the athlete tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort, three days after his Game 7 win on November 1. With the dates so close together, the couple had their concerns about the possibility that the two big events would conflict.

“Well, the wedding was planned before the postseason, otherwise it probably would’ve been planned a week later,” explained the athlete who previously played for the Detroit Tigers. “So when I got traded, we already had it all planned it out. We did think about the dates, and we literally thought, ‘There’s only one thing that can really screw this up, and that’s going to Game 7 of the World Series.’”

Verlander revealed that guests had begun arriving in Italy for the wedding while he was still playing in the World Series, but he said he used that pressure as an incentive to win.

The duo confirmed that they were engaged when The Other Woman star debuted her engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City. They had been dating on and off for three years before reunited for good in January 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!