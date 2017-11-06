Kate Winslet is an Allison Janney fangirl — and the two just shared a very special moment together! The actresses kissed on stage at the Hollywood Actress Awards on Sunday, November 5.

Winslet, who was there to accept the Hollywood Actress Award for her performance in Wonder Wheel, wanted thank the fellow actors in the room for their “passionate dedication and brilliant work.”

“Allison Janney is in this room,” the Titanic actress said. “Allison, I know I don’t really know you, but just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe.”

“Ah, it’s gonna happen!” Winslet said as Janney got up from her seat. “This is an exciting moment, isn’t it!”

The pair shared a kiss on the lips and fangirled over each other before Janney, who was honored for her work in the upcoming movie I, Tonya, went back to her seat.

“Thank you very much, now I’m a little bit breathless,” Winslet said fanning herself after the exchange.

Another one of Winslet’s acceptance speeches recently made headlines when the Revolutionary Road star revealed she didn’t thank disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in her 2009 Oscars speech for The Reader on purpose.

“I remember being told, ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t,’” Winslet told The Los Angeles Times last month after it was reported Weinstein is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. “And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him?”

