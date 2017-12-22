Kathie Lee Gifford has Jason Kennedy‘s back. The Today host took to Twitter to support Kennedy after he started getting backlash from fans after former colleague Catt Sadler left E! Entertainment over a pay disparity between the two. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, December 19, and Sadler later confirmed, she cut ties with the network after she learned she was being paid less than Kennedy.

“@JasonKennedy1 When I make a list of the Godliest, sweetest men I know, you are right up there,” Gifford tweeted on Friday, December 22. “I would love to live in a world full of people like you and Lauren. Live in your Truth. There is your Peace.”

@JasonKennedy1 When I make a list of the Godliest, sweetest men I know, you are right up there. I would love to live in a world full of people like you and Lauren. Live in your Truth. There is your Peace. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 22, 2017

“love you KLG, you mean the world to us!” Kennedy, 36, responded. His wife, Lauren Scruggs, also replied with her own tweet, simply writing, “Love you <3.”

Gifford, who is a longtime family friend of the couple, attended their December 2014 wedding.

As previously reported, the fashion blogger defended her husband on Thursday, December 21, via Instagram.

“I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true,” Scruggs, 29, captioned a pic of the couple. “At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary,” she continued, alluding to Giuliana Rancic. “Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone. … Since Jason was named the permanent anchor of E! News over two years ago, he has had various co-hosts that rotate throughout the week. A permanent co-host has never been named since the last one left 6 months ago.”

Sadler, meanwhile, has said she has nothing against Kennedy and asked fans not to blame him for her departure.

“If I had one ask, it is to please not place blame on my friend Jason Kennedy. He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him,” she wrote in an Instagram on Thursday. “I repeat, his hands are tied on this matter and if you’re angry – rightfully so – direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him. All my love + gratitude.”

A source told Us exclusively on Friday that Sadler’s salary was at about $600,000 per year, while Kennedy makes around $1 million a year. “He was making more, but this has nothing to do with a male vs. female thing,” the source said. “It has nothing to do with gender, but rather seniority and Jason’s ranking at the company.”

On Tuesday, E! told Us in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

