Following her last day at E! News, Catt Sadler shared an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, December 21, posting a photo of a quote: “Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes.” This is Sadler’s first Instagram post since announcing that she decided to leave the show after finding out that her cohost Jason Kennedy was making nearly double her salary.

However, the 43-year-old host felt it was important to let fans know that Kennedy, 36, was not to blame about what happened.

“I couldn’t let another minute go by without acknowledging the overwhelming love and support I’ve been receiving the last 24 hours. Leaving E was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but your messages and heartfelt comments are comforting and affirm for me that I made the right decision,” Sadler wrote in the caption of her photo. “So many of you have similar stories, similar struggles, legitimate frustrations and I want you to know I hear you and feel for you. As a result, I have a renewed sense of purpose and genuine passion to right the wrongs. We are stronger together and I feel your strength at my core.”

“If I had one ask, it is to please not place blame on my friend Jason Kennedy. He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him,” she added. “I repeat, his hands are tied on this matter and if you’re angry – rightfully so – direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him. All my love + gratitude.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Sadler decided to leave E! after 12 years following a pay dispute. In a blog post on her website, the CATTWALK, Sadler revealed there was a “massive disparity in pay” between she and Jason.

“When E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years,” she wrote. “Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly.”

Many celebs have spoken out about Sadler’s decision to leave the show. Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain and Olivia Munn all took to social media to defend Sadler for standing up to the gender pay gap. “Damn, Catt It’s so disappointing to find out that @enews- a network that depends on female viewers — felt your value was worth only half of your male counterpart,” Munn wrote. “It’s not easy to do what you did and I’m so proud of you for it. How will anyone know you’re worth it, if you don’t?”

E! gave Us the following statement regarding Sadler: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!