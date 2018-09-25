Looking out for her little ones. Kathryn Dennis is focused on her children’s well-being after their father and her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, was arrested.

The Southern Charm star, 27, shared an Instagram photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Kensie, and 2-year-old son, Saint, smiling on Tuesday, September 25. “Everything in life to me,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Hours earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that Ravenel, 56, surrendered to authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, and was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree. The Charleston police department told Us at the time that Ravenel was taken into custody based on a January 2015 warrant.

Although the details leading up to Ravenel’s arrest remain uncertain, the former politician was previously accused of sexual assault by two women earlier this year. Back in May, real estate agent Ashley Perkins accused Ravenel of assaulting her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in December 2015 after the twosome interacted on Tinder. One week later, Dennis’ former nanny, a woman named Dawn, alleged that Ravenel sexually assaulted her.

Ravenel’s attorney denied Perkins’ allegations, but the Bravo personality has yet to address Dawn’s claims.

Dennis, for her part, responded to the controversy in May. “Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live at the time. “Right now, my kids are my main focus.”

However, fans believe Dennis may have voiced her thoughts on the situation after she tweeted on Tuesday about the importance of believing sexual assault victims. “People are on the side of the road with signs saying #believesurvivors in mount pleasant,” she wrote of the South Carolina city.

Dennis’ followers then left her supportive notes in the comments section. “I’m sure your main focus is in your babies right now and there are a lot of people who are hoping the best for you and your kids,” one user wrote. “You’re a great Mom and if you are blessed the other problem will go away. Permanently.”

Another fan added: “I am sorry that you and your children have to endure this. If he did these things, he will have to pay for his behavior.”

